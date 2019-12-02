CS Amina Mohamed booed off stage at Koroga Festival – VIDEO

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed got a shocking reception on Sunday afternoon at the 28th Koroga Festival at the Bomas of Kenya.

The CS had been called by the day’s emcee to address the fully-packed crowd who had turned up for the concert.

But the crowd appeared hostile to her as they gesticulated to her to go away.

The concert had been endorsed by the Sports, Culture and Heritage ministry and it was the first time a senior representative from the executive arm of government has declared support for the event.

Before walking off the stage, the Amina repeatedly asked the crowd if they were having fun.

CS Amina Mohamed getting booed off stage at #KorogaFestival is the best thing I’ve seen all year! People are tayad!!! pic.twitter.com/cHpX05dHKN — kanyagia. (@gk_mbatia) December 1, 2019

The event dubbed ‘The World Groove Edition’ showcased Rhumba icons M’bilia Bel and Kanda Bongoman as well as Steve Kay, Emma Jalamo and other local artists.

The event, which is usually held outdoors, was moved into the auditorium due to the heavy downpour which has been experienced in Nairobi and across the country.

The decision was made after the grounds at the Bomas of Kenya were rendered unusable.