US rapper XXXTentacion, real name is Jahseh Onfroy. PHOTO | COURTESY

Controversial US rapper XXXTentacion has been killed aged 20.

The rapper was often described as one of rap’s most controversial artistes and was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

According to BBC, “XXXTentacion had a troubled upbringing and was expelled from middle school for fighting, but he channeled his energy and fury into music”.

“He quickly became the most popular artist in the genre known as SoundCloud Rap, defined by its languid, hazy beats and wide-ranging influences,” BBC reported.

The Changes and SAD rapper had a number one Billboard album Bad Vibes.

He was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in south Florida on Monday.

PRONOUNCED DEAD

According to police XXXTentacion, real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After hearing the shots, many surrounded the car while onlookers took video of the horrific incident and shared it on social media.

In the midst of the tragedy, a man on scene checked for XXXTentacion’s pulse.

Later identified as a nurse, the Good Samaritan told the media, that he was disappointed with the onlookers who opted to capture the moment instead of offering a helping hand.

Tributes quickly poured in on social media.

Kanye West said: “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here,” he posted on Twitter.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs described XXXTentacion as “one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met.”

One of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. Let’s love each other while we’re alive. REST IN PEACE YOUNG KING. pic.twitter.com/wwxDOLeaxB — Diddy (@Diddy) June 19, 2018

DJ and record producer Diplo said the rapper had wanted him and Skrillex to finish his next album, ending his message with a broken heart emoji.

Rapper J Cole hailed the star’s “enormous talent and limitless potential”. “God bless his family, friends and fans,” he posted.

Documentary maker Louis Theroux said: “Notwithstanding personal demons, he was a huge talent & bringing a beautiful new feel to hip hop. So sad.”