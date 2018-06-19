Singer Victoria Kimani. PHOTO | COURTESY

Musician Victoria Kimani has given a rare confession of how she misses having sex after abstaining for close to a year.

The American-born Kenyan singer who took the local music industry by storm five years ago, claims to have been living in celibacy since May 2017 after breaking up with Nigerian video producer Stanley Obiamalu.

In an Instagram account, the ‘China Love’ hit maker confessed how she has never gotten intimate with anybody since parting ways with Obiamalu, wondering if she is the problem or its the men who are scared of approaching her.

SECRET AFFAIR

Victoria, once rumored to be having a secret affair with Kenyan international footballer Victor Wanyama, went on to state that she has been ready to indulge all this while but seemly no man is up for her goodies.

“Since may last year I have not had sex with one person. So who is fucking up? Is it me or dem niggas? Because I am ready, I have been ready to fuck. it feels like global warming” (She says spreading her legs wide open)

In an TV interview in December 2017, Victoria opened up about her breakup with Obiamalu.

“My love life has actually non-existent. I have not been in a relationship for like 6 months and I haven’t bothered to like try and find someone else. They (guys who DM her) are trying to hit that but that’s not what I want,” she stated.

She went on to say she does not intend to date a celebrity in future, terming it as a bad idea since she has tried it and it did not turn out well.