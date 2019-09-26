Concours d’Elegance is here, again, for vintage car and bike lovers – PHOTOS

All is set for the 2019 CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance motor show on Sunday at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

This year’s edition, the 49th of the Concours, an event that showcases vintage vehicles and motorcycles in Kenya, has attracted several international eye catching entries.

OLDEST MACHINE

There will be three motorcycles from South Africa and 13 from Uganda.

Five cars from Uganda will also compete with those from Kenya in the classiest event on the Kenya motorsport calendar.

The oldest machine at the event will a 1916 BSA motorcycle of Bevan Beckham.

Also on show will be a 1925 DKW entered by Satpal Jabbal, who is a multiple overall winner of the Concours D’legance.

Newcomer from South Africa Barend Barnard will be riding his 1980 BMW Café Racer while his compatriot Martin Kaiser, on his third visit to Kenya, will be pinning his hopes on his 1969 Norton Commando 750.

Another debutant in the motorcycle category, Stephen Mbuthi, will showcase his 2010 Suzuki TF 125.

The 1927 Dodge driven by Magdi Riad will be the oldest car at this year’s event and will provide competition to Ngatia Executives 1928 Ford Tudor and John Wroe’s 1928 Ford Model pick up.

Regular competitor Paul Chemngorem who has participated in the event for more than 30 years will be aiming for victory in his 1962 Volkswagen.

He will be up against Ugandan Leslie Carvell with his 1970 Volkswagen Beattle and fellow countrymen Kakooza who will showcase his 1967 Kalista Panther.

Other favorites are Sati Aura with his 1947 MGTC, Veronica Wroe with 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail and Sachit Shah, who will showcase his Mercedes Benz 230 SL.

To keep the motoring enthusiasts entertained will be DJ Joe Mfalme and rapper Nyashinski.