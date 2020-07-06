Comedy duo say fake lifestyles driving their colleagues into depression

Popular comedians Mchungaji and Mtumishi of Creative Generations, claim the recent cases of fellow comedians falling into depression is as a result of leading a fake lifestyle.

The two comedians, who rose to fame through the Churchill Show, are of the view that societal pressure is what has pushed some of their colleagues to try living beyond their means, and when the going gets tough, they fall into depression.

FAKE LIFESTYLES

“Unajua kwa nini maybe sisi tunapatikana kwa depression, ni sababu we leave vile wewe unataka (as per society’s pressure). We don’t live our lives. Ukinipata kwa matatu unaanza, ‘hata wewe hupandaga matatu’ na mimi ni binadamu tu kama wewe. Naweza kuwa nayo au nikose. So a lot of artistes wanataka kuishi maisha iko pale juu na maisha yao iko hapa chini,” said Mchungaji, whose real name is Josephat Muchesia.

His partner Mtumishi (real name Gilbert Wanyonyi) concurred, while urging fellow comedians to trust the process.

“Timings zetu za maisha ni tofauti. Mungu amepangia kila mtu timing yake. Kuna wasanii wengi wamekuja Churchill Show and they na wamemake out of Churchill Show. Na kuna wale tume make ndani ya Churchill Show,” Mtumishi said.

The comedy duo’s sentiments come at a time the comedy industry is mourning the death of Joseph Musyoki Kivundu alias Kasee.

FOUND DEAD

Kasee’s body was found lying on by roadside in Nginduri, Kinoo after he had gone drinking with friends.

It has widely been reported that the rib cracker had fallen into depression.

His death stoked controversy within the industry with comedienne Zeddy blaming Churchill Show Creative Director Victor Ber for her colleagues’ woes.

Last year in November, another Churchill Show comedian Njenga Mswahili was found dead in Ndonyo market, Dagoretti South after being hit by a train.

He was laid to rest at Lang’ata cemetery.

Comedian Eric Omondi later said the late artiste had been suffering from depression.