Comedians win recognition by media council, but no more crude humour on air





Media Council of Kenya will start issuing press cards to comedians, technicians, broadcast engineers, continuity presenters and talk show hosts starting January 2020.

In a statement, MCK chief executive officer David Omwoyo said the council has developed new guidelines that that must be adhered to before they get accreditation.

But of the guidelines will include a mandatory seven-day course on media law and ethics to be provided by the MCK Academy.

Comedians hosting radio talk shows have often been condemned for making remarks on air that break media ethical conduct.

“The MCK has developed a new set of guidelines for accreditation as per the Media Council of Kenya act. comedians, technicians, broadcast engineers, Continuity presenters and Talk show hosts will now be required to get accreditation.

“Managers of media enterprises will also be required to notify the MCK of new recruits and exits from their organisations as they happen,” said Mr Omwoyo.