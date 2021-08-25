Comedian Ofweneke engaged, congratulated by baby mama

GOOD OLD DAYS: Dr Ofweneke and his ex-wife Nicah during happier times. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gospel singer Nicah The Queen, whose real name is Veronica Wanja, has congratulated her ex-husband turned comedian Dr Ofweneke in the wake of his engagement to baby mama Christine Tenderess.

The comedian-cum-MC and radio presenter, born Sande Bush, parted ways with Nicah sometime back but the duo has maintained a mature approach towards co-parenting their two daughters.

And Nicah, while congratulating the love birds, thanked Christine for also being a great mother to her daughters.

She shared a picture of the couple with their daughter Eisley Favor Sande and captioned, “My insta family help me in congratulating drofweneke and @christinetenderess on their engagement. The girls and I are super happy for both of you…Mama E I want to take this opportunity to thank you for always being a great mom to Faith and Debbie, they love and appreciate you. 🍻 #Jesusgurl,” she wrote.

Earlier, Dr. Ofweneke shared a video of himself proposing to Christine with the caption, “AND BOYS & GIRLS ……… Its a YES!!!.”

Ofweneke and Christine have one child.