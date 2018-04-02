Comedian Njugush is a happy dad, he has finally flaunted his first born who just turned one-month old.
Njugush and his wife Celestine somehow managed to keep the little champ away from the limelight and only announced his existence on Saturday.
In the only available pic of the Njugush baby, the father and baby wear matching stripped wanzies.
The excited new parents thanked God for the gift of a child.
Neither Njugush nor Celestine revealed the name and gender of their first born child.
The couple wedded on December 16, 2016 at PCEA Evergreen in Runda a culmination of their love brewed in college.
The lord has been faithful…. 📷 mama wa kavitz @celestinendinda asante For this gift, you are that guy yani, who would have thought we be here now? The other day we were kids, young and full of dreams, thanks for always supporting my Madness, wacha nichukue room aki 🙏 Niliamua kujipigia ngeta mapema mapema Sjui aitwe yao Ndio tuiitwe /mama/Baba yao 😏 Happy Easter fam