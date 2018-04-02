Comedian Njugush with his one-month old baby. PHOTO | COURTESY

Comedian Njugush is a happy dad, he has finally flaunted his first born who just turned one-month old.

Njugush and his wife Celestine somehow managed to keep the little champ away from the limelight and only announced his existence on Saturday.

In the only available pic of the Njugush baby, the father and baby wear matching stripped wanzies.

The excited new parents thanked God for the gift of a child.

Neither Njugush nor Celestine revealed the name and gender of their first born child.

The couple wedded on December 16, 2016 at PCEA Evergreen in Runda a culmination of their love brewed in college.