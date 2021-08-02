Comedian Mulamwa’s message to unborn child





Celebrity couple David Oyando aka Mulamwah and his actress girlfriend Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie are expecting the first child.

Comedian Mulamwa confirmed the news as he penned a heart-warming letter to his baby mother and their unborn child in a post on his social media pages.

The funnyman first started by confessing his love for his baby mother and long-time girlfriend.

“No words can explain the amount of love I have for you two. The feeling can’t be explained, either. To my queen, it’s always a pleasure with you by my side. Thanks for carrying this gift despite the bumpy ride we’ve been through, and also for being the strong woman you’ve always been. Keep soaring high in your career as well. I wish you nothing else but the best. No matter what may, we always put the interests of our egg first. I wish you a safe delivery. Love y’all ,” he wrote on Instagram.

Mulamwah also asks his unborn child to always follow its heart and take chances, as failure is a step to success.

“To my unborn, I don’t even know what to call you yet, I can’t wait to see and hold you, welcome to the third planet, it’s the best place and the worst in equal measures. Always follow your heart, go for what it yearns for. Failure is always a step to success, nothing good happens on the first try, I wish you a long life full of blessings. We will talk more once you here, can’t wait for the fun we’ll have together,” he added.

Further, Mulamwah revealed that their journey has been a long one. He was however grateful to God for everything

“It has been a long journey to this point and I thank God for the blessing; may he see us through to the end,” he said.

The couple lost their unborn child last year and even parted ways for a few months before rekindling the love life.