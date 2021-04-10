Comedian Mulamwa’s girlfriend Sonie is pregnant





Comedian Mulamwah and longtime girlfriend Sonie are expecting their first child together.

The comedian shared a short video of Sonie ongoing ultrasound with the caption, “We thank GOD for the blessings, may He see us through to the end as we open a new chapter in life. 🤰🏻💕 @carrol_sonie 17/42.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNcGX9Eh_o2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sonie also shared her video while undergoing an early pregnancy ultrasound scan, saying the journey has been full of ups and downs but grateful to God for the protection.

“It has been a journey full of fear and a lot of ups and downs, but I thank God for this far… kufika tu hapa it’s a miracle tu ☺️ . We are at 17/42 weeks. May He see us through to the end 🤰🏻💕

@mulamwah,” she wrote.

The Pregnancy announcement comes months after the two rekindled their love, following their bitter fallout back in October 2020.

On January 27, both Sonie and Mulamwah shared a romantic video jamming to Zuchu’s new tune Sukari, and they could be seen kissing an affirmation that they had rekindled their love.

In October last year, Mulamwah announced that their relationship had ended after two years.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mulamwah said they had decided to end their relationship owing to unfulfilled expectations. He did not elaborate.

Mulamwah also revealed last year the couple had lost their unborn baby after Sonie suffered stress caused by online trolls.