Comedian Masanduku expecting baby with new catch after divorcing wife





Comedian JB Masanduku is expecting his third child with his new partner Jackie.

The father of two broke the news on social media by posting; “Mapenzi Ina run dunia…@jackie_karaoke. To God be the glory. Mtajuaje Masanduku Junior the 3rd is on the way.”

JB started dating Jackie after his three-year marriage to radio presenter Tina Kaggia ended in a divorce.

In 2017, Ms Kaggia detailed how her marriage to Masanduku got rocky forcing her to leave her matrimonial home. She narrated how the comedian neglected and manipulated her to the point that she got suicidal.

The two wedded in 2014 at a private ceremony that was preceded by a civil ceremony at the Attorney General’s chambers. The couple had two children.

A close friend to the comedian has revealed that JB’s girlfriend is seven months pregnant and is set to marry later in the year.