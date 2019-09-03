Comedian Kevin Hart injured in road accident

American comedian Kevin Hart was involved in an accident on Sunday night – sustaining major back injuries – after his driver lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in.

According to BBC News the comedian was being driven in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda on Mulholland Highway when the accident happened.

The driver, who also sustained major back injuries, lost control of the car resulting it to tumble into an embankment.

However, Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish has come out to assure the public that the comedian is awake and is “going to be just fine”.

Hart was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Centre where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Mr Hart is popularly known for his stand-up comedy events that usually leave the audience in stitches with his hilarious jokes.

He has also starred in different blockbuster movies.

Last year, he came under the spotlight after he was forced to step down as the 2019 Oscars Awards host.

The withdrawal followed his refusal to apologize for his tweets that were deemed to be anti-gay.

Before stepping down, the comedian revealed that the Academy had given him an ultimatum to apologize or they would seek a new host.

He chose not to apologize, which he later did while announcing his decision to step down.