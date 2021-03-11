Comedian Eric Omondi arrested over ‘Wife Material’ show





Police have arrested comedian Eric Omondi for sharing unauthorized content on his social media pages.

The popular Omondi was nabbed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in relation to his show dubbed ‘Wife Material’.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua confirmed the arrest.

He said the comedian had violated provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act by producing and distributing unauthorized films.

“Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya states that no person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate,” Mutua’s statement read in part.

The arrest comes days after the comedian unveiled season two of the ‘Wife Material’ contestants.

In one scene of the show, two contestants were involved in a physical fight at a city club.

In another scene, Omondi is seen boarding a helicopter with one contestant and continues to kiss her for minutes.

In the video clip which the comedian shared on social media, contestants from Tanzania lead by singer Gigy Money and Sumaiyah are seen throwing things around and fighting Kyler Jeycman who was seated next to him to an extent of forcing police officers and stewards who were providing security at the club to intervene.

The contestants have also been captured sharing not so pleasant words.

The show has brought together contestants from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Uganda is being represented by; Naditor, Diana Birungi, Raphaela Sibella Nsiimire, and Sumaiyah while Tanzania has singer Gigy Mama, Suzan Faustine, Kyler Heyman, and Bertha. Kenya is represented by Sherlyne Anyango, DJ Coco, and Manzi wa Kibera.

The show has received mixed reactions due to its explicit content.

Last year, Mutua alleged that Omondi’s studios in Lavington, Nairobi, were nothing but brothels where young girls were being taken advantage of.

He went further to call the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to move in swiftly and arrest all the parties involved in the ‘criminal’ activities.

“So there’s Corona but this **** has been kissing multiple girls and recording these videos in the name of comedy. Another morally bankrupt socialite is recording more videos teaching these young girls how to have sex with Omondi in the devilish mentorship program known as “Mombasa Raha” (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Mutua said the comedian will be arraigned in court for contravening the law.

“The Board will take all possible legal means to curb production and exhibition of unauthorised films on any platform meant for public exhibition Protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains our core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.”

In 2018, the comedian was forced to apologize after he shared a video on his Instagram account while naked and encouraging underage children to keep swimming.

“I have been a comedian all my life… Many are the times that I have errored… Today was one of those days. I have offended so many. I did not in any way intend to offend anyone,” he said at the time after pulling down the offensive video clip.