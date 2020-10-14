CNN journalist Richard Quest marries longtime male partner





CNN International’s top business journalist and anchor Richard Quest has finally tied the knot with his longtime male partner Chris Pepesterny.

The renowned news anchor took to social media to express his joy at having said “I Do” to Chris, sharing a beautiful picture with his lover in which they are all smiles.

Quest captioned the post: “We said ‘I Do’ at the weekend. Happiest day of our lives.”

In March, the two lovers were forced to postpone their wedding but promised to tie the knot before the end of the year.

“Today Chris and I were supposed to get married in London. Of course we had to postpone. Sad but necessary. We will marry later in the year, with a bigger party. I wanted to acknowledge how we are all facing such difficult times, in so many different ways. This too shall pass,” he said then.

The two got engaged in May 2019, after his lover agreed to the journalist’s marriage proposal.

Quest has never been shy to proclaim or speak about same-sex orientations, including during his short visit to the country in 2018.

“I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straight forward. I am not gonna mess around with that one. That is obviously my belief,” he told Capital FM in an interview in Nairobi in 2018.