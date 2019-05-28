CNN anchor Richard Quest announces he’s taken





CNN anchor Richard Quest is finally taken after his lover agreed to the journalist’s marriage proposal.

The New-York based Quest took to his Instagram page on Monday to break the news.

“I asked and he said yes,” wrote Quest.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the journalist and with his lover smiling at the camera.

Quest has never been shy to proclaim or speak about same-sex orientations.

“I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straight forward. I am not gonna mess around with that one. That is obviously my belief,” he told Capital FM in an interview in Nairobi last year.

The 57-year old’s marriage proposal was well received by his 14, 000 followers on the platform.

“Congratulations,” one of them wrote.

“I am one of your big fan in South Korea. Hope to say big congrats and please keep going on your work,” wrote another.