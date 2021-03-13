Cleaner ‘found blood’ in Tecra Muigai’s hotel room

Keroche Breweries Director Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Muigai at Milimani law courts for the inquest into the death of their daughter Tecra. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Keroche Breweries Director Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Muigai at Milimani law courts for the inquest into the death of their daughter Tecra. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI





A cleaner at the Jaha House in Lamu where Tecra Muigai reportedly met her death has told an inquest she found blood in the room which the deceased shared with her lover Omar Lali.

Geoffrey Maliolo also says Lali advised him to clean the room.

“There was some liquid on the floor (of the room) like madafu or urine,” he said.

In the couple’s room, he found three glasses of wine and two ordinary glasses.

Lali reportedly told Maliolo the blood on the floor should not be a cause for alarm because they had a ‘small’ accident.

Another witness, government pathologist Johansen Oduor also dismissed the theory that Tecra Muigai died after falling down a flight of stairs.

Instead, Oduor suggests the deceased might have been hit on the head by a blunt object leading to injuries that caused her death.

Muigai was until her death the head of Strategy and Innovation at Keroche Breweries, a company owned by her parents.

Oduor further explains in her report that the deceased fractured her skull and was bleeding internally. Her brain was swollen.

“The injuries were unlikely to have been caused by a single impact,” said Oduor.

The medical reports also show she did not have alcohol in her system despite her lover Omar Lali suggesting she had been drinking for the better part of the day.

The deceased’s body also had minor injuries and her bones were intact, indicating there were no signs of struggle.

Hearing continues