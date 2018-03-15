City tycoon Chris Kirubi with fellow businessman Kiprono Kittony. PHOTO | COURTESY

After a prolonged absence from the public eye, prominent city tycoon Chris Kirubi has made a low key return to the country from abroad.

The flamboyant businessman has been away for six month, with word on the grapevine indicating that he flew to the US for specialized treatment.

While this development was never made official, an undated photo of Kirubi has since emerged on cyber space, showcasing the normally jovial and robust businessman in an apparent frail condition.

Dressed in an unusual casual attire, Kirubi appears in this picture alongside his fellow businessman in the frame of Kiprono Kittony.

ONLINE PRESENCE

Kittony is the chairman of Radio Africa Group, a giant media house in Kenya which houses several radio and TV stations including Classic FM, Kiss FM and Kiss TV. Kittony is also the Chairman of Betway Kenya.

Incidentally, all this while that he has been away, Kirubi has maintained his online presence and especially on his Twitter handle @CKirubi where he boasts almost a million followers.

While he prefers to identify himself as ‘DJ CK’ while on air at Capital FM, which he owns, on Twitter he refers to himself to as a media owner, entrepreneur, mentor and trailblazer who thrives on and embraces change fast.

He tweets almost daily on this platform, with most of the messaging based on inspirational quotes and financial tips.

As you start your morning. Remember there’s no limit to what you can achieve. #AskKirubi pic.twitter.com/b05aDXztjN — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) March 15, 2018

One of the key causes for abandoned goals is a lack of upfront appreciation for the full price to be paid – and this involves a lot more than financial considerations. #AskKirubi — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) March 11, 2018

Remember this one thing my friends, that the only real limitation on your abilities is the level of your desires. If you want it badly enough, there are no limits on what you can achieve. #AskKirubi — Chris Kirubi (@CKirubi) March 13, 2018