City tycoon Chris Kirubi with fellow businessman Kiprono Kittony. PHOTO | COURTESY
By NAHASHON MUSUNGU

After a prolonged absence from the public eye, prominent city tycoon Chris Kirubi has made a low key return to the country from abroad.

The flamboyant businessman has been away for six month, with word on the grapevine indicating that he flew to the US for specialized treatment.

While this development was never made official, an undated photo of Kirubi has since emerged on cyber space, showcasing the normally jovial and robust businessman in an apparent frail condition.

Dressed in an unusual casual attire, Kirubi appears in this picture alongside his fellow businessman in the frame of Kiprono Kittony.

ONLINE PRESENCE

Kittony is the chairman of Radio Africa Group, a giant media house in Kenya which houses several radio and TV stations including Classic FM, Kiss FM and Kiss TV. Kittony is also the Chairman of Betway Kenya.

Incidentally, all this while that he has been away, Kirubi has maintained his online presence and especially on his Twitter handle @CKirubi where he boasts almost a million followers.

While he prefers to identify himself as ‘DJ CK’ while on air at Capital FM, which he owns, on Twitter he refers to himself to as a media owner, entrepreneur, mentor and trailblazer who thrives on and embraces change fast.

He tweets almost daily on this platform, with most of the messaging based on inspirational quotes and financial tips.