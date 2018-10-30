Citizen TV’s Lillian Muli impresses with fab post-baby body

Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli on Monday made her comeback on screen after a three month maternity break.





The mother of two impressed fans with her post-partum body which she displayed in a pink body-hugging dress.

Lillian had two days before her TV comeback posted a black rose that got many speculating whether she had fallen out with the father of her second son.

She later deleted the rose and explained that it was just an end of a season in her life, adding that she is still madly in love with Baba Liam.

The TV presenter has been sharing some of her workout routines on Instagram that helped her to lose weight she gained during pregnancy.

Lillian’s transformation was lauded by many fans.

Mama_rejalla commented; “You looked good! What was the secret for the hot PP body? I am yet to go back to work and I’d be lucky not to report back looking like a fat potato 3 months after my baby’s birth 😂😂 well, part of me is okay with it coz I made a whole human but it wouldn’t hurt to learn some tips from a well snapped back sister.”

Annabelonyango the stylist commented; “Waaah, you’re really just back to cute like no baby happened!!! 😳😍.”

Ednatyra wondered; “Where did the baby fat go?! 🔥🔥.”

Angelfranc23 wrote; “@lilmuli if I had this awesome body give birth every year..lol u look so great after just few months of giving birth.. sijui ka ntafika hapo. Am adding instead of loosing…😭.”