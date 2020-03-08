Citizen TV’s ’10 Over 10′ show in fresh controversy

Citizen’s TV 10 over 10 is under fresh attack from Kenyans after one of the guest on the show wore only a body suit during Friday night’s show.

Wini, an artiste from Tanzania, opted to grace the show in a neon green body suit with a green fishnet cover up, leaving her thighs and parts of her bum exposed.

“10over10 vibe lilikuwa ni moto sana Thanks Kenya for ur love #umenishikamediatour,” wrote Wini on her Instagram.

Tunamkaribisha hivi, lakini kule Tz akipatikana amejivaa hivi atafungwa miezi 5 na faini ya kutoimba na kupiga show yoyote kwa mwaka mmoja. Karibu Kenya Wini.#10over10 pic.twitter.com/br7nm4XfsS — #10over10 (@10over10CTV) March 6, 2020

The online community however thought otherwise.

Shem on you Citizen tv n Willis Raburu on such a dirty program — Eddy Jasper (@eddyjas5807) March 7, 2020

Kwani mko beach — Stl Kerry (@StlKerry2) March 6, 2020

Shame on you @citizentvkenya. What a dirty programme!! — Sammie (@Sammie96914774) March 7, 2020

“Our future children are here also??? Please matiangi please deliver our children from the den of lion,” said Fovour Baraka.

“It is a shame to watch this what are you teaching our generation,” wrote Aitana Eleanor.

Last year in December netizens called for the scraping of Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 show for what they termed is broadcast of pornographic content.

The CEO of Kenya Films and Classification Board Dr Ezekiel Mutua has also in the past raised similar concerns about the show.

However, Dr Mutua said it is impossible to cancel the show because it comes on air after the watershed period.

The show, is hosted by Willis Raburu, and airs on Citizen TV every Friday night.