Citizen Tv journalists robbed of valuables at Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga





Journalists from Citizen Tv attending the 6th Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga County lamented that they were robbed on Monday.

Stephen Letoo, who is a political reporter with Royal Media Services’ Citizen Tv, tweeted on his @StevoLetoo handle that his team had lost a variety of valuables while covering the ongoing conference.

“Citizen Tv crew that I am part of has been robbed in Kirinyaga during the ongoing devolution conference,” read part of the tweet by Letoo.

According to the tweet, the RMS crew lost cash, Macbook laptops, a PXW camera, Citizen Tv branded microphones, bags, cables and hard drives among other items in the incident.

The thugs are said to have smashed the window of a double-cabin vehicle belonging to RMS and made away with the items while the reporters and crew members were having lunch at Kutus.

They have so far reported the incident to police who are conducting an investigation.

The five-day devolution conference kicked off on Monday with national and county government represented as well as other stakeholders from the 47 counties.