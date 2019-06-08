Citizen radio football commentator Mohamed Juma Njuguna dies





Polished football commentator Mohamed Juma Njuguna is dead.

Information reaching Nairobi News indicate that the late who worked in Radio Citizen died on Friday.

Mr Njuguna is said to have been admitted at a city hospital.

His daughter Haluwa Mohammed on Saturday morning posted on her Facebook page: “Inalillahi wainailahi rajiuun. Just lost my dad Mohammed Juma Njuguna.”

His friends and fans also took to social media to condole with the family and described the deceased as a great colleague and mentor.

Philip Etale‏ said: “My mentor, my friend, my teacher… I am lost for words. RIP Mohammed Juma Njuguna wa Idhaa.”

Carol Radull said: “Our paths crossed on so many occasions. A friend. A mentor. Veteran Radio Presenter and football commentator Mohammed Juma Njuguna has died. Rest in peace my friend #TheScoreKE.”