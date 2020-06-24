‘Churchill Show’ comedian Othuol Othuol hospitalized

Churchill Show comedian Othuol Othuol has been hospitalised at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after he collapsed at his home.

The comedian who has been suffering from Tuberculosis for weeks is said to have checked in at the referral hospital on Wednesday morning.

HOSPITALISED

According to Ken Waundo, who is Churchill Show manager, the comedian was first rushed to Kitengela Hospital before being taken to KNH.

”Morning, quite a disturbing trend I may say, one of the leading comedians in this country Othuol Othuol has been unwell on and off for sometime now. So yesterday morning he apparently fainted and was rushed to Kitengela Hospital and after scrutiny and diagnosis they referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital,” Mr Waundo posted on Facebook.

RECOVERY

Seven months ago, the comedian fell sick and was diagnosed with TB.

However, he could make a quick comeback to the screens immediately upon his recovery.

The comedian is among several artistes in the country who received Sh10,000 to cushion them from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.