Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuf officially off the market





Churchill show comedian Nasra Yusuf is off the market.

She announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, who is a director and actor, namely Rashid bin Abdallah on her social media platforms.

To further spice up the exciting union, the 26-year old posted a video of the engagement on her Instagram with the caption, “I said yessssssssss to the love of my life.. my best friend!.. love you always @director_rashid.”

In what appeared to be an engagement with a romantic touch, Rashid planned the surprise event at his home with the help of his friend Faruq.

The room was filled with red rose flowers and there was a cake written, ‘Babe, will you marry me? ”

Nasra walked into the house blindfolded and when she removed the red piece of cloth, Rashid was on his knee with a ring in his hands.

He popped the question and Nasra said yes before breaking down in tears.

“She said yes🥰🥰🥰🥰 @nasrayusuff babe I always tell you I have never loved anyone more than I love you…. kwa vile nikiwa na wewe mm huwa na raha, nataka hii raha niipate for the rest of my life… Thank you love ,” Rashid wrote on Instagram.

The couple first met during Churchill show’s Top comic auditions three years ago and have been dating ever since.

In a past interview, Nasra said she fell in love with her boyfriend the moment they met.

“We just met in that competition. So, I don’t know, from day one it was just love at first sight. Instead of chasing the big prize, he started asking for my number and till today we’re grinding together,” Nasra said.