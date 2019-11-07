Churchill Show comedian dead after ‘being hit by a train’

The Churchill show fraternity is in mourning after one of their comedians James Anthony Njenga aka Njenga Mswahili was found dead on Thursday morning.

The comedian was found dead in Dagoretti on a rail track with the circumstances of his death still unclear as the police launch investigations.

Laugh Industry released a statement on his death, shedding more light on what might have happened.

“He was found dead on rail tracks this morning after being hit by a train. It is not clear under which circumstances this fate befell him, but police are been involved and more will be divulged later,” a statement from Laugh Industry read in part.

Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill expressed his sadness and reflected on the good times the deceased had on his show.

“Sad day…It is with great sadness we grieve the death of Njenga Mswahili…May God’s will be done,” he wrote.

According to Laugh Industry, Njenga had not been well and as an entity they had been involved in his well-being by taking him to rehabilitation programme for some time together with family and friends.

“On behalf of the management of Laugh Industry, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Kenyan comedy industry at large for the loss,” added the statement.

“Sorrow is such a creative life cut short! We join the family in preparation of his interment. For now, we wish you join us and his immediate in celebrating the life and times of this great creative comedian who graced Churchill Show and Churchill Raw programs amongst other events.”

Fans of the comedian shared their messages of condolences on social media. “My heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Maggie_davyll.

“So sad, rest in peace mswahili,” wrote kenedyayado. “May his soul dance with the angels,” commented donaoyugi.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.Tutaonana baadaye,” said mwanganginelly. “R.I.P njenga mswahili,” said boychildcomedian.