Churchill responds to accusations of not paying comedians

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, better known by his stage name Churchill, has been the talk on Twitter following accusations that he does not pay comedians.

The accusations have been made by controversial blogger Robert Alai.

“Anyone who talks to Dan Ndambuki aka Churchill, tell him to pay the comedians. NTV has fully paid him, but because he lives a careless debt with poor financial management, comedians who provide him with content have not been paid since November 2019.” Alai tweeted.

To this Churchill has responded with a Bible verse (John 8:32).

“One day, you will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free,” Churchill tweeted.

His followers, however, asked the comedian to come out and explain the situation while others defended him.

“Tell us the real facts about the situation, or we take it as it is,” Julius Tesh posted.

“Churchill is a bigger platform that has exposed many comedians for good. It also comes with self-initiative to grow your career (Churchill is a runway for one to take off). Those complaining, I suppose, are slow to grow & white-collar mentality,” R.K. David commented.

“You are a public figure, and with such allegations, don’t you think the public needs to know?” Big Meech wrote.

“Issue detailed information on the same,” Generali Kiprotich said.

“I think you have already given them enough platform let them go out there and hustle,” Nyarkisii commented.

“Jana, these bullies were discussing who they will land on next after Bahati. kumbe it was to be Churchill. These streets aren’t safe anymore,” Cheruiyot_RK posted.

“Where are the rest of the comedians to ascertain the claims, Kila mtu aseme anadai ngapi ngapi tumalize hii maneno. Churchill bado ako maweng,” Rugeiya_Mek wrote.