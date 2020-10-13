Churchill: Professor Hamo is among the best comedians I’ve worked with





Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill, has singled out Herman Kago, who goes by the stage name Professor Hamo, as among the best comedians he has worked with in the industry.

Churchill, who is touted as the biggest comedian in the country boasting of decades of experience in the industry, made this revelation on his weekly Churchill Show that is aired on NTV.

“I do not want to answer this question because if I mention one comedian the other ones will jump on me,” he explained to former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, whom he was interviewing.

“But I am happy, they are all doing well. Most of them. There are some we had differences like Abel Mutua, MCA Tricky, Teacher Wanjiku and Eric Omondi and I am glad all of them are progressing well with their careers,” he went on.

“The most important thing is discipline, not talent. The biggest form of discipline is waking up early and keeping time. When you look 360 degrees, including performance-wise, Hamo is doing a good job.

“If you look at where he has come from. From his first performance on Churchill Show. And he is a very humble guy that fears God. He has the talent to excel further.”

Professor Hamo has since turned into a famed radio presenter.

In a past interview with Nairobi News, Hamo revealed how he tried for years to get a chance to perform on Churchill Show, after dropping out of college due to a lack of fees and resorted to training dogs and selling mandazi to eke a living.