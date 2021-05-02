Churchill mediates in Prof Hamo, Jemutai baby daddy drama

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill has stepped in to mediate the fallout between former love birds Stella Bunei alias Jemutai, and her baby daddy Herman Kago, better known by the stage name Prof Hamo.

Churchill who’s employed this duo explained through his social media posts on Sunday that the three-day public spat between the comedians on social media was ‘unnecessary’.

He also suggested it would hurt their image.

Churchill is credited with handing both Jemutai and Prof Hamo their respective breakthrough in the comedy industry, via the Churchill Live show which airs weekly on NTV.

Hamo has since graduated to a famed a radio presenter, emcee, and brand ambassador.

Jemutai too is involved in commercial deals and advertisements with blue-chip companies involving the use of her image rights. She also boasts a huge following on social media.

While commenting on the exchange of not so rosy words between the public figures, the veteran comedian stressed it was important for the ‘kids to win’ despite the public differences between their parents.

“We have had a long cordial talk with Hamo and Jemutai and agreed to deal with the matter privately and find an amicable solution.. in the end, the kids have to win,” wrote Churchill on Twitter.

Hamo and Jemutai have been at loggerheads for the past three days.

The fallout started when she accused him of neglecting his responsibility as a father and also failing to provide for their two kids.

He responded by denying these allegations and instead referred to her as someone who is economical with the truth.

But Jemutai has hit back, insisting his baby daddy is a drunkard and violent man who doesn’t even respect the dawn to dusk curfew laws in place at the moment as he comes home as late as 2am on some nights.