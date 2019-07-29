Churchill launches his own comedy awards to fete rib-crackers

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, alias Churchill, has launched the Taji Recognition Awards fete comedians.

The 42 year-old unveiled the awards on Friday during the third edition of International Africa Laugh Festival at the KICC, Nairobi.

The first recipient of the awards were comedian Njugush and NTV’s Managing Editor Emmanuel Juma.

Njugush was caught an awares after Churchill called him on stage and surprised him with the Taji Humour Recognition Award: Online Creator for his exploits on the digital space.

“Wacha niseme napatiwaga Award lakini sijawahi pewa kama hii. I’m always treated as others. This means a lot. Thank you so much Churchill for recognizing what we do. For creating platforms for people like us ndio tujulikane na watu kama hawa na sisi tujisukume. I’m a really humbled” said the YouTuber who got his break in comedy on the TV series ‘The Real Househelps of Kawangware’.

Juma was feted for his humorous weekly segment ‘The Bull’s Eye that airs every Friday on NTV.

The award was collected on his behalf by NTV Production and Programming Operations Manager Justus Tharao.

Speaking on the Awards, Churchill said; “We introducing something, an award we call Taji to recognize individuals who have done so much in this (comedy) industry. We just did our personal stuff, next year we will give the fans a chance to choose whom they think deserves to win ”

The award will be held every year.