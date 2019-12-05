Chris Martin promises an extraordinary show for his Kenyan fans

Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer Chris Martin has promised Kenyan revelers an extraordinary performance on Saturday at the Impala Grounds.

This will be his second show in Kenya and the singer, who jetted into the country on Tuesday, says he is upbeat and excited ahead of the show.

“I love to sing and love music. It is always an awesome time when I step to perform on stage. This is my second time in Kenya and my fans should expect a totally different vibe this time; I will give all my energy to them and they should expect a solid performance from myself and the Jam Down Band,” Martin exclusively told Nairobi News.

The 32-year old-musician, who broke into the entertainment scene in 2005 after winning the Digicel Rising Star, also said he is proud of his journey nine years down the line.

“I’m very happy and proud of my achievements so far. A few years ago if you told me I would be where I am right now musically I would probably laughed at you. I now tour the world and share my talent with thousands of people and that is something I cannot take for granted. I am living my dream,” he said

“It has been awesome so far – I have shared the stage with big artistes that I looked up to while growing up – the likes of the late Gregory Isaacs, Beres Hammond, Bounty Killa, Beenie Man and many others but the highlight of it all is when Stevie Wonder came to my concert,” he added.

Martin enjoys a huge following in Africa and he says he loves performing in the continent.

ARTISTES LINEUP

“Africa is motherland and I don’t take the support for granted. Any chance I get to perform in any country in motherland I jump at the opportunity and seal it as fast as I can because I know I am loved here and I love them back in equal measure,” he added.

His advice to Kenyan youth ahead of the concert on Saturday?

“Work at improving your craft – whatever field you are in. You can only get better if you work hard. You can’t always be right so remain teachable. Do what you love and you won’t get frustrated and wish to quit even when things are tough.”

Jamaican artistes Future Fambo and D Major will curtain raise for Martin alongside a number of local musicians.

Advance tickets for the show are retailing at Sh1,500 each for the regular section and Sh5,000 for the VIP area.

At the gates each ticket will cost Sh7,000 and Sh2,000 for the VIP and regular sections respectively.