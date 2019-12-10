Chris Martin apologises to fans who were mugged during his concert in Nairobi

Jamaican dancehall singer Chris Martin, has spoken out on reports of mugging incidents that marred his Big Deal Concert at the weekend at Impala grounds in Nairobi.

Martin said that he was mortified to learn that some individuals took the opportunity to rob his fans of their valuables; especially since they braved the cold, rainy weather just to attend his live performance.

“Now… I see a few reports about my concert in Nairobi this past weekend and how my performance was marred by muggers and the lack of proper security. Whilst performing I did see a few scuffles that threw me off but I didn’t know the magnitude of what was happening,” Martin tweeted.

He apologised to those affected.

“I’d like to extend my sincerest apologies to those affected by those criminals who targeted my awesome supporters who braved the inclement weather to come, enjoy and sing some #SweetSugahReggae wid mi! Mi vex yf,” he wrote.

The Weekend Love hit maker however promised his fans of coming back for another concert which he promises will be bigger and better.

RETURNING SOON

“Anyway… Nairobi you were the best despite it all and I had the time of my existence!!!! I will definitely be returning soon and we’re gonna have an even better time… unuh ready!?? Wait til mi comeback Love you all,” he tweeted.

At Impala grounds the security organization on Saturday night proved to be a key challenge of the event organisers.

Muggers had a field day – or is it night – robbing the revellers of their valuables.

It was very difficult for most of the revellers to take videos of the performances for fear of the lurking muggers.

The organisers, Umoja Splash Festivals, already apologised for the security mishap.