Kantai’s burial brings together top Kenyan entertainers

The casket bearing the remains of the late Kenyan rapper Chris Kantai during his burial at his parents’ home in Oloolua, Kajiado County. PHOTO | COURTESY

The casket bearing the remains of the late Kenyan rapper Chris Kantai during his burial at his parents’ home in Oloolua, Kajiado County. PHOTO | COURTESY





Top Kenyan celebrities and entertainers attended the burial of veteran Kenyan rapper Chris Kantai on Friday at his parents’ home in Oloolua in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The late rapper died while undergoing treatment on February 27, 2019 at St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani.

Prior to his admission at the health facility, Kantai had complained of abdominal pain. He later succumbed to breathing complications.

According to his eulogy, the rapper left for the US in 1997 to join his mother after completing a course in IT and Design at Graffins College, Westlands.

POPULAR HITS

He enrolled for a Nursing Degree in the US but dropped out after a year and later worked at retailers such as JC Penny, Macy’s and Mervyns.

Kantai later quit to follow his undying passion for music and flew back to Kenya in 2003.

He is survived by a wife and three children – a daughter with his wife in Kenya and twin sons from a previous relationship in the US.

Among his most popular hit are Huu Ni Nani G, Issues, Put it On and his collabo with female rapper STL Happy.

His last recording was in 2016 when he did a collabo with Khaligraph Jones titled Ting Badi Malo.