Chameleone relocates family to the States as he plots his political future

Ugandan artist Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has reportedly relocated his family to the USA as he prepares to plunge into the murky world of politics.

The 40-year-old is not only one of the most popular musicians in East Africa, but also among the wealthiest.

The Badilisha hit maker has made it clear that he will be following on the footsteps of his colleague Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine into politics.

He is expected to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat on a Democratic Party ticket.

With this in mind, Ugandan media has reported that the singer arrived at the decision of relocating his family from Uganda, reason being, Ugandan politics is infamous for state instigated violence.

MENTAL ANGUISH

Chameleone has seen first-hand how the families of Bobi Wine and opposition leader Kiiza Besigye have suffered mental anguish at the hands of state agencies.

Already, the singer has found himself in the bad books of President Yoweri Museveni – a long term ally – who recently ‘unfollowed’ the artist on Twitter.

Chameleone and his wife Daniella recently celebrated their 10 wedding anniversary. The couple have five kids namely Abba, Alfa, Joseph Junior, Amma and Alba.