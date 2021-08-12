Chameleone hits out at Bobi Wine over ‘beggars’ slur





The beef between popular Ugandan musicians Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone has popped up again.

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, Chameleone, born Joseph Mayanja, hit out at Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, accusing him of referring to artists as beggars.

Bobi Wine a politician who lost to President Yoweri Museveni in the general elections earlier last this year, reportedly referring to a recent engagement between musicians and former minister Salim Saleh, who is Museveni’s half-brother.

Bobi Wine has severally criticized Ugandan musicians for ‘becoming beggars’ in their country for refusing to stand in solidarity with the suffering Ugandans.

In recent months, a number of artists, Chameleone included, travelled to Gulu to meet Gen Saleh to reportedly seek financial support.

But Chameleon, known for hits such as Valu Valu and Badilisha to his Kenyan fans, argues Bobi Wine has no moral authority to call them beggars because he, too, has been traveling to foreign countries begging for help.

“That word ‘beggars’ he [Bobi Wine] used despised the entire music industry because he became relevant because of music. Calling us beggars was very wrong yet he also traversed the country begging for votes, he would not have done so. He would have remained home,” he said while featuring on NBS TV’s Uncut Show.

Chameleone said Bobi Wine should understand that music is not politics noting that it’s not Bobi Wine who controls his head nor does he feed his family.