Cess Mutungi: This is why I quit drinking





Media personality Cess Mutungi says she was forced to quit the bottle after an embarrassing night out.

The veteran radio presenter, who has rejoined Classic FM, explained during one of her shows that she drunk herself silly one time, so much that she forgot her car parked near the club and instead took a cab home.

“I go to the club and I was partying,” she explained to Mike Mondo, her co-host.

“So it was time to go home, I got into a taxi and went home. I woke up in the morning and I thought someone had stolen my car. I actually forgot that I had come to the club with my car,” she added.

Mutungi, whose decades of experience behind the mic has led her to some of the leading stations in the country including Capital FM and Nation FM, said she was so confused about the whereabouts of her car that she called in the police.

“My car keys are in my bag but there is no car, so I called the cops and told them my car was stolen because it wasn’t in my parking. The police came in and ultimately the car was found. One of them advised me to quit drinking. To cut the long story short, I followed that advice. To cut the long story short, I decided no more drinking,” said the 50-year-old, amid laughter from the two radio hosts.