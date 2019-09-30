Catherine Kamau and hubby Philip Karanja having a blast in the Maldives

Actress Catherine Kamau Karanja aka Selina is having the time of her life in the Maldives.

Days after sharing news of her pregnancy, Catherine and her husband Philip Karanja, who is an actor-turned-director, flew to the Maldives for the babymoon.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Catherine shared her current location as Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives with blue skies and the ocean waters providing a heavenly backdrop.

“I may look Fine but deep down I miss my wine 😩… itabidi supu iweze aki! huyu mtoto Pris Pris akuwe msupuu sana juu ya hiyo supu yes? 😆 okay bye,” she captioned the video.

Catherine had kept her pregnancy a secret until Tuesday last week when she went public with the good news.

The couple said they decided to go public with the good news to encourage hopeful moms and career women who are trying to decide between their family and goals.

Catherine is pregnant with her second child 13 years later.