Media personality Caroline Mutoko (right) is joined by Kasarini Primary School Head Teacher Alice Muchiri (left) and Class 8 pupils Imelda Munyasa and Denis Murambi during the presentation of books to the school by Longhorn Publishers. PHOTO | COURTESY

Longhorn Publishers have partnered with media personality Caroline Mutoko in its Soma Initiative that seeks to supplement Government’s effort to supply textbooks to schools countrywide.

The Government intends to attain a book-pupil ratio of 1 to 1 in all schools countrywide while the publisher aims to distribute 1 million books to hundreds of schools across the country in the first phase of the initiative.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Longhorn Publishers identifies and shortlists schools that meet the set criteria, and maps the need areas by geography as well as population.

They then seek the support of partners to enable the schools receive the books.

QUALITY EDUCATION

The caravan mainly targets public schools due to a high presence of orphans, children from single parent families, children escaping early marriages and those staying with distant relatives because of challenging situations at home.

The main aim of the Soma Caravan is to end the cycle of poverty due to lack of quality education.

One of the drivers of illiteracy at many of these schools is the lack of access to books and reading material hence the level of literacy, numeracy and educational attainment remains low.

This in turn feeds the cycle of poverty as these children grow up without the skills necessary to succeed in our rapidly advancing society.

To support the initiative, Longhorn Publishers seeks partners who would be interested in working with them either across single geographical areas, by targeting specific types of institutions, sponsoring specific schools or coming on board as global partners.



