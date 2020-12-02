Capital FM buries ‘Hits Not Homework’ after two decades

Wanjira Longauer poses for a picture during an interview with Nairobi News. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Capital FM has killed its long-running evening show, Hits Not Homework, and replaced it with an all-new programme titled The Hype 984.

Hits Not Homework had been on the air for more than twenty years and targeted the youth with the latest music urban music and conversations relevant to that particular audience.

Its replacement aired for the first time on Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm and was hosted by Wanjira Longauer Mbuthia.

Wanluv, as she is popular known, resigned from the station in 2018 and used to host the mid-morning show, The Fuse.

The new show will air on weekdays from Monday to Thursday grabbing the traditional Hits Not Homework time-slot.

Hits Not Homework was previously hosted by Miss Mandii and Neville alongside DJ Roudge, DJ Joe Mfalme and Joe Kisila.

The show is widely considered one of the most iconic shows ever to air on Kenyan radio as it had some of the biggest names in the industry as its hosts.

From Eve D’Souza, Solo, Joey Muthengi, Amina Abdi Rabar, Anita Nderu and Anne Mwaura to now Wanluv, although she will now host its reincarnated version.

The show was dogged by controversy in 2018 after a talent search dubbed Capital One which was to find a replacement following Amina’s exit turned into a PR nightmare for the station.

Outraged Kenyans called out the station’s decision to hand Nderu the position of hostng the show despite already being a presenter at the station and also a judge of the competition.

Nderu, who was eventually unveiled as the new host alongside Anne Mwaura, Tracy Wanjiru and Jo Kisila, left the show barely a year later, in February 2019, with the station citing expiry of their one-year contracts.