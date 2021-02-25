Busy Signal responds to ‘Baba’ Reggae tweet

Glendale Goshia Gordon better known by his stage name Busy Signal during a media briefing at the KICC grounds on July 27, 2017. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Jamaican artist Glendale Goshia Gordon, commonly known by the stage name Busy Signal, has publicly appreciated to a shoutout of one of his songs by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Odinga had on Wednesday elicited excitement among his followers on Twitter by stating been listening to one of Busy Signal’s songs.

“I woke up to Busy Signal’s – Reggae music again hit. ‘Peace and love for every day.’ What are you listening to?” Odinga wrote.

I woke up to Busy Signal’s- REGGAE MUSIC AGAIN HIT.. “Peace and love for every day” What are you listening to? — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 24, 2021

The messaging in Odinga’s tweet appeared a celebration after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill which he has championed for alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta was overhwhelmingly passed by more than 38 county assemblies a day before.

Responding to Odinga’s tweet, the Bedroom bully singer posted the emoji of two raised hands, a gorilla, and a raised fist, an apparent appreciaition.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🦍✊🏾 — BUSY SIGNAL (@busysignal_turf) February 24, 2021

Odinga has consistently used the “Nobody Can Stop Reggae” phrase to drum up political support for the BBI agenda. The phrase is part of lyrics from a song produced by the late South African musician Lucky Dube.

Reggae is a music genre with deep links to Rastafari, an Afrocentric religion that was developed in the 1930s in Jamaica.

Those fronting the BBI have been dancing to the popular song as they sell their messages to Kenyans and try to popularise their agenda to Kenyans.

Likening BBI to Reggae music which nobody can stop, Raila insisted that nobody can stop BBI from being implemented, chiding his opponents that the initiative will pass whether they like it or not.

Mr Odinga’s tweet received numerous reactions from Kenyans with some wondering who was managing his account.

Kenyans will now head to a referendum by June after the bill gets endorsed by more than 40 county assemblies.