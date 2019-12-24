Buju Banton’s fans in Nairobi get their wish to have him perform in the capital

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste Buju Banton will perform live in Nairobi – and not in Mombasa – on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The reggae legend was initially been scheduled to perform in the coastal city on New Year’s eve during the NRG Wave show.

But following relentless demands by his fans in Kenyan on social media to switch the performance to Nairobi, NRG Radio have now confirmed that the 46-year-old artiste will perform in Nairobi on the said date.

We heard you & Its OFFICIAL the Legend @bujubanton has ACCEPTED our request & he will now be performing in NAIROBI on the 8th February 2020. @nrgradioke we SURRENDER to you the SUPER FANS. Kenya, Africa LETS make HISTORY. Get your advance ticket on https://t.co/7uB0DXP43F. pic.twitter.com/mBypMhTHJX — NRG Radio (@NRGRadioKenya) December 23, 2019

Buju Banton also took to his official Instagram account to announce the new development.

It will be the first time Buju Banton is performing in Africa.

Truly, Nairobi is the reggae capital of the continent.

Popular UK reggae band UB40 is also scheduled to perform at the Carnivore on Saturday February 8, 2020.