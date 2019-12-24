Join our WhatsApp Channel
Buju Banton’s fans in Nairobi get their wish to have him perform in the capital

By Jeff Kinyanjui December 24th, 2019 1 min read

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste Buju Banton will perform live in Nairobi – and not in Mombasa – on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The reggae legend was initially been scheduled to perform in the coastal city on New Year’s eve during the NRG Wave show.

But following relentless demands by his fans in Kenyan on social media to switch the performance to Nairobi, NRG Radio have now confirmed that the 46-year-old artiste will perform in Nairobi on the said date.

Buju Banton also took to his official Instagram account to announce the new development.

 

Its OFFICIAL I’m coming to Nairobi ‪on the 8th of Feb 2020‬. Thanks to @nrgradioke and all other sponsors & partners. Get your ticket at ‪www.nrg.radio‬ …Jah Bless 🙏🏾

It will be the first time Buju Banton is performing in Africa.

Truly, Nairobi is the reggae capital of the continent.

Popular UK reggae band UB40 is also scheduled to perform at the Carnivore on Saturday February 8, 2020.

