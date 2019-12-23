Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust Read

Buju Banton could perform in Nairobi due to fans’ demand

By Jeff Kinyanjui December 23rd, 2019 1 min read

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Mark Anthony Myrie, popularly known as Buju Banton, could perform in Nairobi.

Buju Banton is scheduled to headline the #NRGWave Show in Mombasa on December 31, 2019 but his Kenyan fans have been vocal on Twitter requesting for the promoters of the show, NRG Radio, to ensure the artiste performs in Nairobi as well.

The hashtag #BujuAkujeNairobi has been trending for days now with fans keen to attend what will be the reggae legend’s first live show in Africa.

Sample tweets below:

Their cries seem to have been heard with NRG Radio confirming they are in talks with the artiste and are exploring the option of him performing in Nairobi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fam & All our the reggae fans! We have heard you, LOUD & CLEAR! We are talking to @bujuofficial STANDBY!

A post shared by NRG Radio (@nrgradioke) on

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Frasha responds to King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga...