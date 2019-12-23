Buju Banton could perform in Nairobi due to fans’ demand

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Mark Anthony Myrie, popularly known as Buju Banton, could perform in Nairobi.

Buju Banton is scheduled to headline the #NRGWave Show in Mombasa on December 31, 2019 but his Kenyan fans have been vocal on Twitter requesting for the promoters of the show, NRG Radio, to ensure the artiste performs in Nairobi as well.

The hashtag #BujuAkujeNairobi has been trending for days now with fans keen to attend what will be the reggae legend’s first live show in Africa.

Sample tweets below:

Nairob i- Kenya we are waiting for you for the New Year Eve #BujuAkujeNairobi https://t.co/fwAYrF7i7S — BIG SPENDER ! (@Ricckyspence_) December 20, 2019

Bana, Sasa mtu anatoka Busia atafika aje Mombasa? Wacha walete event nairobi ndo wasee wengi wanaweza fika #BujuAkujeNairobi — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) December 20, 2019

Inafaa akuje Nairobi bana huku fans wake ni wengi sana. I hope atacome through #BujuAkujeNairobi — Pedro Mbugua 🇰🇪 (@PedroMbugua_) December 20, 2019

Ni kama kila mtu anataka #BujuAkujeNairobi . ayam so emotional 😭😭😭. — Wolf of 420 Street (@Fbillionare) December 20, 2019

Their cries seem to have been heard with NRG Radio confirming they are in talks with the artiste and are exploring the option of him performing in Nairobi.