Brown Mauzo pampers Vera Sidika with Utanizalia hit





Amid a storm in a teacup over his reported absence at a recent party hosted by his wife Vera Sidika, Kenyan musician Brown Mauzo has released a hit namely Utanizalia, where he appears to pamper his expectant better half with sweet words.

In this hit, Mauzo who is based in Mombasa refers to Sidika, a renowned socialite, as wee ndo roho yangu (you are my heartbeat). Not done, he further suggests tuzeeke wawili (let’s get old together) and tuzikwe wawili (let’s get buried together) in a bid to confess his profound and enduring love for her.

He adds that “na wapo wenye misemo mtaachana (there are those that will always have something to say)” referring to haters who are known by the popular phrase, ‘Mtaachana tu’ (you guys will eventually separate).

Not the one to lay back, Vera has responded on Instgram with nothing but praise for her hubby, referring to him as my sokwe and shikwekwe heartbeat.

She added: “Our princess will have the BEST dad in the World & I can’t wait for the beautiful daddy-daughter moments after her arrival. I love you so much Tinda.”

The video displays the couple’s affection while at the beach and also features a clip from their ultrasound.

This isn’t the first time Vera has had a song written about her.

Her ex, singer Otile Brown also wrote his hit song Baby Love for her in which she prominently features, only for the duo to suffer a dramatic breakup years later.