‘Broke’ Wema Sepetu can now act after regulator lifts ban





Tanzania Film Board (TFB) has lifted a ban slapped on Bongo movie actress Wema Sepetu imposed in October, 2018.

The ban was prompted by Wema’s graphic video that she posted on social media.

In December, the actress publicly pleaded with TFB to lift the ban, saying she was losing business deals and money as a result of the ban.

A film board representative explained that the ban was lifted on the basis of an agreement with the actress. The actress has so far satisfied 75% of the requirements set in the agreement.

After the announcement on Monday, Wema took to social media to thank her fans, the film board and Tanzanian President John Magufuli saying that the last six months were not easy for her.

In November there were reports that the actress had been kicked out of her posh home in Salasala, Dar es Salaam over rent arrears, forcing her to relocate to her mother’s house in Sinza, also in the Tanzanian capital.