‘Broke’ Wema Sepetu can now act after regulator lifts ban
Tanzania Film Board (TFB) has lifted a ban slapped on Bongo movie actress Wema Sepetu imposed in October, 2018.
The ban was prompted by Wema’s graphic video that she posted on social media.
In December, the actress publicly pleaded with TFB to lift the ban, saying she was losing business deals and money as a result of the ban.
A film board representative explained that the ban was lifted on the basis of an agreement with the actress. The actress has so far satisfied 75% of the requirements set in the agreement.
After the announcement on Monday, Wema took to social media to thank her fans, the film board and Tanzanian President John Magufuli saying that the last six months were not easy for her.
View this post on Instagram
Miezi sita haijawahi kuwa kipindi kirefu katika maisha yangu kama kipindi hiki nilichokuwa kwenye kifungo nilichopewa na Bodi ya Filamu Tanzania… . . . I am acknowledging The Almighty first maana bila yeye nisingekuwa hapa… Pia napenda kuishukuru serikali yangu ya Awamu ya Tano ya Rais John Pombe Magufuli kupitia Wizara yake ya Sanaa na Michezo pamoja na Bodi ya Filamu kwa kuweza kunipa nafasi nyingine kwenye tasnia yangu niipendayo kwa dhati na moyo mmoja…. Hakika nimejifunza mengi sana… @tanzania_film_board . . . Wanasema Yaliopita si ndwele tugange yajayo… Sitokaa na kukumbuka yaliopita maana yameniumiza kwa kiasi kikubwa, nitakachofanya ni kujipanga upya na kuwa imara zaidi… Sina mengi ya kusema kwakweli maana nina furaha iliokithiri… . . . Napenda Kuwashkuru wapenzi wangu wote kwa ujumla… Mliokuwa mkiniombea nivuke hiki kipindi… nimepitia challenges nyingi sana kipindi hiki jamani… Cant wait to Get back in Action… . . . Ladies & Gentlemen, Let the Voting Begin upyaaaaa kabisa… Msinichoke na post zinazokuja jamani… Maana nilifungiwa mpaka kupost chochote kuhusu Sanaa… . . . LESSON LEARNT…!!! Aluta Continua . . . Baba umejua kunifurahisha… 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
In November there were reports that the actress had been kicked out of her posh home in Salasala, Dar es Salaam over rent arrears, forcing her to relocate to her mother’s house in Sinza, also in the Tanzanian capital.