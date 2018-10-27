How Bridget Achieng’s deadbeat ex-boyfriend ‘vanished’ when she got pregnant

The Nairobi Diaries reality series star has recounted how the man responsible for her pregnancy took off when she informed him about it.





Nairobi socialite Bridget Achieng has revealed how her ex-boyfriend dumped her and ran for the hills two months after she got pregnant.

The Nairobi Diaries reality series star further recounted how she wrongly thought news of her pregnancy would excite the man responsible.

Instead, the man, whose identity she hasn’t revealed, suggested that she procures an abortion.

FIRST PREGNANCY

“He (the boyfriend) left when I was 2 months pregnant but God has been faithful,” the socialite narrated on Snapchat.

Bridget says that against the man’s will she chose to keep the baby, since it was her first pregnancy.

GONE MISSING

“It was trauma and depression, thought I was going to lose my baby. Long nights, sickness but all in all God is not a man to lie, taking it one step at a time,” she says.

But in choosing to bare the pregnancy to term, the socialite lost the boyfriend who she says immediately went missing.