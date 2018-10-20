Nairobi Socialite Bridget Achieng. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Socialite Bridget Achieng is expecting her first baby. The socialite made the announcement on Instagram on Friday with photos showing her with an exposed baby bump.

Her revelation came as a surprise to many of her online fans, given that she is known for keeping her personal life private.

“The best gift ever,” Bridget captioned the photos.

She however gave no hint of the identity of her unborn child’s father.

Many of her thrilled fans commented with messages wishing her well in her new journey.

“Asi, congratulations mami,” said keizjoksimovic.

“Am happy for you, being a mum is the best feeling ever,” commented aludayvette.

“The only super woman i look up-to… you looking super dope madam president… The baby bump looks so adorable… May God protect you till you deliver your baby.” Said nathan_glory.

“Wow… I am happy for you girl!” responded archie_aida.

“woooow congratulations @bridgetachiengmotherhood looks sooo good on you,” said wachirahwangeci.

“Congratulations @bridgetachieng welcome to motherhood,” said sherrylilian.

“Look at how beautiful you look Mommy,” wrote tlhogisetshoane.