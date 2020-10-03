Branding coach Hannah Githuki launches her new book ‘Flaunt Your Genius’

Branding coach Hannah Githuki during the launch of her new book 'Flaunt Your Genius' at Trademark Hotel, Nairobi on October 2, 2020. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

It came as a shocker a few weeks ago when Pauline Njoroge’s appointment to the Tourism authority was revoked after her Facebook posts resurfaced.

However, personal branding coach Hannah Githuki explains that this is the new normal.

In her new book, Flaunt Your Genuis, she warns her readers against the dangers of taking their brands lightly. Ms Githuki is a branding coach and founder of Insideout Development, a corporate training and consultancy firm in Kenya.

“Your brand is your presence in your absence, it’s your first and last line defense a reputation that goes before you. It will either make or break you,” she says.

Her book breaks down key essentials of a brand and gives eight practical steps to building a money making identity.

PERSONAL EXPERIENCES

Flaunt Your Genius is designed more as a work book than a fluffy self-help book and pushes readers to take definitive action.

The book was officially launched on Friday at an exclusive invite only event in Nairobi.

The author embeds her personal experience in corporate training to formulate this practical work book. Having established a brand of her own.

She laces the book with her personal experiences, giving tips with a proven track record.

The book targets entrepreneurs, professionals and people of all walks of life looking to improve themselves.

SELF-DISCOVERY

With reflective questions at the end of every chapter, Flaunt Your Genius is a reflective work book that takes readers on a journey of self-discovery.

Chapter one gives tips on branding basics giving the history of branding, dispelling the misnomers of what it is and what it isn’t.

The second chapter delves into the essential of personal branding, making a case for the need to develop a unique identity.

She then analyses four top brands that she admires breaking down key lessons that readers can glean from.

This includes Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson, Julie Gichuru, and the Kenyan comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill.

Chapter four lays out the eight steps of building a personal brand, giving hands-on tips for anyone looking to grow themselves.

PERSONAL BRANDS

The final chapter chronicles stories of how various professionals and entrepreneurs are building personal brands in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The touching narratives brings home the conversation as participants share the challenges they have faced since the onset of the outbreak.

They however end on a hopeful note as the contributors share some key lessons that the pandemic has taught them.

Unlike most feel good self-help book, Flaunt Your Genuis is a call to action that equips readers to actually grow their brands.

It breaks down complex branding concepts in a way any layman can understand and entices them to begin the personal journey.

The book is available in selected book stores in Kenya, on amazon and also online.