Boniface Mwangi takes a break from social media





Awarding winning photographer-cum-human rights activist Boniface Mwangi on Wednesday announced that he was taki a long break from social media.

According to a tweet by Mwangi, he will be off social media from next week.

He told those who had DMed him that he will share everything on Thursday and Friday before he takes the hiatus.

“I am taking a long break from social media from next week. If you have sent something that you want me to highlight and l haven’t, it’s likely buried in the hundreds of unread messages. I shall get trusted friends, we go through my inbox and share everything on Thursday and Friday on my twitter handle,” he tweeted.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mwangi said he will use the time off social media to concentrate on personal matters.

“Not sure when I will be back on social media. I just want to chill and read.” Mwangi told Nairobi News.