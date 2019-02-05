Bongo star Ommy Dimpoz releases gospel-ish hit after recovery – VIDEO





Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has in his latest hit thanked God after undergoing two live-saving operations.

Ommy’s, “Baba Ni We” is a testimony of sorts after his seven-months battle with a throat infection .

The singer’s health problems started with a throat surgery in South Africa in June 2018 and later hospitalization and another surgery in Germany in December.

The hit maker’s voice cords got damaged by an infection and he had expressed uncertainty over his comeback in the music industry. He has since recovered and the latest hit proves his vocals have been restored to their original state.

JOHO CARE

Ommy had been under the care of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho until last weekend when he travelled back to Tanzania.

In his exclusive interview with Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian journalist, he explained how daunting the long treatment process was.

“Nilipokuwa kule Ujerumani niliona wengine wamekufa na ni Ujerumani. Na hapa hapa Tanzania mtu anaenda hospitali zingine huwa hazina hata facilities na anapona hivyo ni mambo ya Mungu tu,” he explained.

Ommy revealed how at some point he lost hope and was afraid of leaving the hospital.

“Nilikuwa sina confidence nikaomba siku nne lakini madaktari wakasema itabidi niamini kuwa nimepona,” he said.

Ommy said death is inevitable for everyone.

“Sometimes utaskia uzushi huu, mara huu, Kwa hivyo unashukuru tu lakini kile watu wanasahau ni kuwa duniani sisi wote tunapita tu, kila mtu atakufa tu, kwa hiyo hata ukisema mimi nimekufa, mwisho wa siku nitakufa tu,” he said.

Here is Ommy’s latest hit.