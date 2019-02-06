Bongo star Harmonize reports to police over ‘weed’ photos

Bongo star Harmonize thrills fans at the Wasafi Festival in Mombasa.

Bongo flava star Rajab Abdul, better known as Harmonize, has denied allegations that he smokes bhang.

Last week Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda ordered for an immediate investigations into Harmonize’s lifestyle, with claims that he might be a regular user of bhang.

The claims were prompted by photos posted by Harmonize of himself in different locations outside Tanzania smoking.

Police suspect he was smoking bhang.

“Nimeona mtu mmoja yuko kule Ghana, ule moshi unavyotoka nikama wa bangi. Kama atakuwa anatumia bangi akifika hapa itakuwa ni lock-up moja kwa moja.

“Na kwa bahati mbaya mimi namlea, na huwezi kuwa unataka kuibeba image ya Tanzania na sisi tunapambana na dawa za kulevya alafu wewe unatumia, jela itakuwa sehemu ya kumfunza adabu,” Makonda warned.

However, after returning home from Ghana, Harmonize was forced to report on Wednesday morning to Dar es Salaam Central Police station to record a statement and clear his name.

In an earlier post he put on his Instagram account and later pulled it down, Harmonize stated that he has never smoked bhang in his life but cigarette.

He has also deleted all pictures he posted smoking.