Bongo flava star Mbosso mourns the loss of his baby mama

Bongo flava star Marombosso is mourning the death of his baby mama, Boss Martha, who was a fast rising Tanzanian stand up comedienne.

According to reports in the Tanzanian media, Martha died on Wednesday morning after a short illness.

It’s said the rib cracker, who was also an actress, had been suffering from Meningitis, which she later succumbed to.

Following the sudden demise of Martha, Mbosso was unable to control his grief taking to Instagram in to mourn his baby mama.

“Wallah Moyo wangu unauma Martha, hukupaswa kuondoka wakati huu, Mapema mno Dah ..!! “Nenda Martha Mwingi Furaha na Ucheshi , Hata Mama Kasema Leo Msiba..:, ‘ jana ulikuwa unatabasamu hadi ulipofumba Macho,” Mbosso’s long tribute to Martha reads in part.

Martha, who rose to fame through Cheka Tu Stand Up Comedy Show which is popular in Tanzania, had an on and off love affair with Mbosso that lasted for five years.

At the time of their split, the two had been blessed with a child, a son.

Despite their split Mbosso, and Martha maintained a healthy relationship as they co-parented.