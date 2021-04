Bobi Wine slapped with Sh9 million tax for armoured car

“Following the re-examination of your client’s motor vehicle, Toyota Land Cruiser V8 Reg. No. UBJ 667 F, it was confirmed that the unit was armoured. The details of ballistic protection were confirmed as 90 mm for the window upper plate glass and 6 mm for the bottom hull,” reads in part URA’s letter to Bobi Wine’s lawyers of Wameli & Co. Advocates.

The letter further read: “It was also established that the declaration made vide Customs reference UGCWH C 54 of February 12, 2021, did bare falsehoods of clearing it as a normal vehicle yet it was armoured contrary to Sections 203 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.”

The car is estimated to be worth Sh18 million.

“Customs has re-evalued the motor vehicle using alternative methods of valuation and appraised a customs value of $166,700 with tax payable of Shs337,698,776m. Please advise your client (Bobi) to liaise with the office of the Assistant Commissioner Enforcement who by copy hereof, is requested to facilitate payment of due taxes and release of your client’s vehicle accordingly.”

While unveiling the car, Bobi Wine claimed he had been forced to beef up his security following consistent attacks by the police.