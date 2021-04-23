Bobi Wine slapped with Sh9 million tax for armoured car
The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has slapped Bobi Wine with an Sh9 million additional tax after he was found to have under-declared an armored vehicle he recently bought from Kenya.
Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and who came second to President Yoweri Museveni in the last general elections held in January, surrendered the car to authorities a few weeks ago for a fresh tax evaluation following orders by a Kampala court.
And now, URA says the vehicle was initially undervalued because it was assumed it was an ordinary car.
The letter further read: “It was also established that the declaration made vide Customs reference UGCWH C 54 of February 12, 2021, did bare falsehoods of clearing it as a normal vehicle yet it was armoured contrary to Sections 203 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.”
The car is estimated to be worth Sh18 million.
“Customs has re-evalued the motor vehicle using alternative methods of valuation and appraised a customs value of $166,700 with tax payable of Shs337,698,776m. Please advise your client (Bobi) to liaise with the office of the Assistant Commissioner Enforcement who by copy hereof, is requested to facilitate payment of due taxes and release of your client’s vehicle accordingly.”
While unveiling the car, Bobi Wine claimed he had been forced to beef up his security following consistent attacks by the police.