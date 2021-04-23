Bobi Wine slapped with Sh9 million tax for armoured car





The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has slapped Bobi Wine with an Sh9 million additional tax after he was found to have under-declared an armored vehicle he recently bought from Kenya.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and who came second to President Yoweri Museveni in the last general elections held in January, surrendered the car to authorities a few weeks ago for a fresh tax evaluation following orders by a Kampala court.

And now, URA says the vehicle was initially undervalued because it was assumed it was an ordinary car.